APSCC delegation calls on  President Droupadi Murmu

Srinagar, Oct 11: A delegation of All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) today called on President Droupadi Murmu here and demanded urgent redressal of grievances and equitable treatment of the Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir, a press release said.
The delegation was led by Harmilan Kour and Manmeet. They submitted a memorandum to the President highlighting the discrimination and neglect with Sikh minority both by the centre and J&K government, the press release added.
“The Delimitation Commission and the state administration recommended reservation of two seats for Kashmiri Pandits and ignored the other minority Sikhs in the process,”they said.
“Presently, the Sikh community, comprising approximately 80,000 individuals, resides predominantly in the remote areas of the Kashmir Valley, with an additional population of around 2.70 lakh in the Jammu province, primarily dispersed across hilly terrains and rural villages. Despite enduring years of unrest and facing horrific incidents like those in Chittisinghpora, Mehjoor Nagar, Posh Kreeri, amongst others, our community has resiliently stayed in our ancestral homes across all districts. We have continuously strived for peaceful coexistence with the majority community and other minorities,” the memorandum said.
“It is with profound disappointment we acknowledge that neither the central government nor successive state administrations have adequately addressed the challenges and plights faced by Sikhs over the past 76 years.
The memorandum demanded extension of National Commission for Minorities Act (NCMA) to J&K, equitable relief for internally displaced Sikhs, reinstatement of Punjabi as a recognised language and political representation for Sikh minority.