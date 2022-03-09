APSCC demands audit of Gurdwara Prabhandak Committee accounts before elections

In a statement, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the administration should conduct the GPC elections within three months, but before this, an audit should be carried out of the accounts and properties of the different GPCs. Raina said that the present Gurdwara Endowment Act of Jammu & Kashmir is "obsolete and needs to be replaced".

“The present Gurdwara Endowment Act has lost its relevance with the passage of time and it needs to be replaced. The Delhi Model would be quite appropriate and if it is implemented in Jammu & Kashmir then the present loopholes would be overcome. The present dispensation should look into this aspect,” said the APSCC Chairman.

Raina said that if the government wants to create nominated bodies instead of extending the time of elected members of GPCs it is imperative to audit the district gurdwara committees before relieving them. He said that all these gurdwara committees are bound to hand over the accounts and property details to the gurudwara sahib and added that they are answerable to the public in case some irregularity is found out.