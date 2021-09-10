APSCC demands CBI inquiry

Srinagar, Sep 10: All Party Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the circumstances that led to the “mysterious death” of former Member of Legislative Council T S Wazir.
In a statement issued here, Raina said that Wazir contributed to the transport industry of J&K for the past two decades as J&K Transporters Companies Association President. He said Wazir was always concerned about the welfare of the transporters and the people working with the transport sector.