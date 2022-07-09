APSCC extends Eid greetings

Srinagar July 9: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Saturday extended greetings to Muslims on Eid-ul-Adha.
In a statement issued today, Chairman APSCC Jagmohan Singh Raina expressed hope that the festival of Eid would be harbinger of peace and prosperity in the Union territory more so in Kashmir valley.
The APSCC has extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid to the people of the UT and particularly the majority Muslim community.
Raina hoped that the festival would further strengthen the bonds between different communities living harmoniously in the UT.
He said that the people belonging to different communities, including Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, Christians and Budhists have had age old bonds of living together in Jammu and Kashmir. The peaceful and harmonious nature of living together in this state is an outstanding feature of Jammu and Kashmir, he said.