APSCC, JMF condemn killing of teachers in Srinagar

In a statement, APSCC Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said that the killings are "part of the conspiracy hatched to create a wedge among the majority and minority communities living in the Kashmir valley".

He said that people "should be vigilant about the elements who want to exploit the situation for their own ulterior political motives".

The APSCC Chairman asked the Sikh youth who are working in different government departments to boycott their duties and sit at their homes as long as their security is not ensured by the government.

He asked members of the majority Muslim community to intervene and secure the lives of minority community members.APSCC leaders Principal Naranjan Singh, Dr Joginder Singh Shan, Sant Singh, Indumeet Singh, Rajinder Singh, Dr Jaipal Singh Bali, Davinder Singh, and Gurdyal Singh have also condemned the civilian killings.

In a separate statement, Shuja Zaffar Chairman Jammu Muslim Front also condemned the "senseless killing" of the two teachers he said were assets of our state.

"The cold blooded broad day light murder is shocking, unacceptable for the welfare of society, " he said. Shuja further said that five "innocent unarmed people being butchered is of serious concern".

He urged the government to "send a strong message to the miscreants" and asked the political leaders and civil society to come together and raise voice agaist "those forces who are averse to peace and are creating a atmosphere of insecurity".

The organization also offered condolences to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in the killings.