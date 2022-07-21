APSCC urges MPs to ‘raise voice against injustice with Sikhs in delimitation’

Srinagar: All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) Chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina on Thursday expressed displeasure over the Delimitation Commission not proposing reserving seats in J&K assembly for Sikhs as it did for Kashmiri Pandits and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Addressing a press conference here, Raina appealed the members of Parliament (MPs) to raise their voice against injustice with Sikhs when the Delimitation Commission report is presented in the Parliament for discussion.

He also demanded a probe to find out who influenced the Delimitation Commission not to reserve assembly seats for Sikhs.