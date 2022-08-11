Archaeological Survey of India celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Srinagar: Archaeological Survey of India, Srinagar Circle in continuation to celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) organized Swachhta Pakhwada at Awantiswami Temple and Avantisvara Temple, Avantipur Dist. Pulwama on 9th August and Ancient Temple of Martand, Dist. Anantnag on 10th of August.

On 9th August, DySP. Kuldeep Handoo, Dronaacharya Awardee, Retd. D.C. Sh. Abdul Ahad Bhat, ADC Avantipur Sh. Zaffar Hussain Shah, Tehsildar Avantipur Sh. Shakil Ahmad, Retd. Conservation Assistant of ASI Sh. Gh. Nabi Shah attended the function.

DySP Kuldeep Handoo presided as the Guest of honour and was facilitated by ASI Srinagar Circle for their contribution to sports. On 10th August, the programme was attended by DySP Kuldeep Handoo, Dronacharya Awardee, Ms. Bilquis Mir, International player of water sports, Lt. Col. Vikram Sharma, 108 Infantry Battalion.

From the administration, S. Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, ADC, Dist. Anantnag, Omar Gulzar, Tehsildar, Mattan, Tariq Hassan, Executive Officer, M.C. Mattan and SHO Mattan Sh. Wassem Ahmad attended the function. DySP Kuldeep Handoo and Bilquis Mir presided as the Guest of honour and were facilitated by ASI Srinagar Circle for their rich contribution to sports.