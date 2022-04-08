Architectural, heritage sites of J&K | CS reviews revival, restoration, preservation, maintenance

While reviewing the progress, CS said that the restoration of the heritage and architectural sites of J&K is a priority of the government and coordinated efforts have to be taken up to restore the sites to their original positions. He directed the officers/officials to formulate and finalise short, medium, and long term plans for revival, restoration, preservation, and maintenance of architectural and heritage sites of J&K. He said that the short term plans should be immediately executed which include components like landscape, approach road, lighting, information boards, public amenities and the rest of the things that fall under long term plan will automatically follow.

He said that the heritage sites should be made a happening place for the people in consultation with the stakeholders as per the approved action plan and said that once people will start visiting the places it will create ripple effects. He added that the whole exercise is apparently aimed at preserving religious, heritage, and cultural sites in Jammu and Kashmir to which the multitude pay obeisance and these sites represent the composite culture of J&K.