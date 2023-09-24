Arhan Bagati pushes for bringing blockbuster film project to Kashmir

In a recent photo, Arhan Bagati was seen alongside acclaimed actor and director Farhan Akhtar, renowned filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (known for directing mega-hits like "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag"), and visionary producer Ritesh Sidhwani, the founder of Excel Entertainment.

This meeting of minds and creative talents underscores the seriousness of their intent to explore and exploit the immense potential of Kashmir's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage for cinematic excellence.

Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage have long been a favorite among filmmakers. However, Bagati's efforts mark a new era, aiming to not only bring film projects to the region but also to empower the local community by generating employment opportunities and nurturing talent within the entertainment industry.

The success of the recent film shoot in Kashmir has sparked renewed interest from the film fraternity in exploring the region's cinematic potential.