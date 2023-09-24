Arhan Bagati pushes for bringing blockbuster film project to Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 24: In a significant move aimed at revitalizing the film industry in Kashmir and boosting job opportunities for the youth, Arhan Bagati, the founder of KYARI, has embarked on a mission to bring blockbuster film projects to the picturesque region.
After successfully completing the entire shoot of a film in Kashmir for the first time in over 34 years, Bagati is determined to tap into the valley's untapped potential as a cinematic backdrop.
Under Bagati's leadership, KYARI has been working tirelessly to create opportunities for local talent and enhance the region's presence in the entertainment industry. The visionary entrepreneur envisions a future where Kashmir serves as a prominent hub for filmmaking and talent scouting.
In a recent photo, Arhan Bagati was seen alongside acclaimed actor and director Farhan Akhtar, renowned filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra (known for directing mega-hits like "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag"), and visionary producer Ritesh Sidhwani, the founder of Excel Entertainment.
This meeting of minds and creative talents underscores the seriousness of their intent to explore and exploit the immense potential of Kashmir's natural beauty and rich cultural heritage for cinematic excellence.
Kashmir's breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage have long been a favorite among filmmakers. However, Bagati's efforts mark a new era, aiming to not only bring film projects to the region but also to empower the local community by generating employment opportunities and nurturing talent within the entertainment industry.
The success of the recent film shoot in Kashmir has sparked renewed interest from the film fraternity in exploring the region's cinematic potential.