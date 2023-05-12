Arif  Laigaroo demands compensation to fire victims

Srinagar, May 12: PDP’s ex- State Secretary Youth and constituency incharge Habba Kadal, Arif Laigaroo, on Friday expressed grief over fire incident at Veer area of Chattabal on Thursday and demanded immediate and adequate compensation to the victims.
In a statement Laigroo appealed Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Mohammad Aijaz Assad to compensate the losses incurred by affected families at the earliest. “Compensation will help them to start their kitchen and earn their livelihood afresh,”Laigaroo said.