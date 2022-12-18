Arif Laigaroo demands relief for fire victims

Srinagar, Dec 18: People’s Democratic Party leader and constituency incharge Habba Kadal Arif Laigaroo has expressed concern over the increase in the incidents of fire across the Srinagar city and has demanded relief to fire victims of Gudood Bagh Kralkhud.
In a statement, Laigaroo said that it is unfortunate that off and on there are fire incidents in Srinagar that too amid chill. He said that there is nothing left for victim families of Kralkhud. He said that families require immediate relief.
Laigroo appealed DC Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Assad to compensate the losses incurred by affected at the earliest. “Compensation will help them to start their kitchen and earn their livelihood afresh,” he said.
The PDP leader has also urged authorities to keep checks and balances so that fire incidents do not occur frequently during the winters.