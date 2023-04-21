Arif Laigaroo extends greetings

Srinagar, Apr 21: Arif Laigaroo, the former PDP Youth Secretary and Constituency In-Charge of Habba Kadal, has extended his warm greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.
In his message, he prayed for peace and prosperity in the state, while emphasising the true spirit of this joyous occasion. Laigaroo stated that Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to express gratitude to Almighty Allah for giving us the strength and perseverance to observe fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. He urged everyone to rededicate themselves to the path of truthfulness, sincerity, self-control, patience, and human dignity.
Furthermore, Laigaroo hoped that this auspicious occasion would serve as a new harbinger for peace and amity in the State, strengthening the bonds of communal harmony and brotherhood.