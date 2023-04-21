Arif Laigaroo extends greetings

In his message, he prayed for peace and prosperity in the state, while emphasising the true spirit of this joyous occasion. Laigaroo stated that Eid-ul-Fitr is a time to express gratitude to Almighty Allah for giving us the strength and perseverance to observe fasting during the holy month of Ramadan. He urged everyone to rededicate themselves to the path of truthfulness, sincerity, self-control, patience, and human dignity.