Arif Laigroo concerned over power crisis

Srinagar, Oct 29 : PDP leader and Constituency incharge Habba Kadal, Arif Laigroo today expressed dismay over the “persistent power crisis in Kashmir.”
In a statement, he highlighted the “plight of people faced with a power-less winter. “Laigroo said, , "People today realise that the coming months of winter might be the harshest winter of their lives in terms of non- availability of electricity. In the past, there used to be power cuts during heavy snowfalls in the valley as the supply lines at higher reaches would get damaged. However, under the current administration power cuts have been persistent and preceded the bad weather."
Laigroo added that with no electricity, all sections of the society are affected. More so, after the digitisation of many aspects of common man's life. "Students and businesses are affected alike. Without electricity students can not attend online classes or submit forms on time. Businesses are either forced to shut or use generators." The use of diesel or petrol run generators for the production of electricity is a much costlier option than the electricity provided by government controlled hydropower. These generators also cause huge pollution especially in winters."