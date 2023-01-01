Arms, ammunition, narcotics seized in Karnah

Kupwara, Jan 1: Some arms and ammunition and narcotics have been recovered in border town Karnah of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, police said on Sunday evening. One person was arrested.
Senior Superintendent of Police Kupwara (SSP) Yougal Manhas told Greater Kashmir that police had received information about two persons who had received a huge consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics from other side of Line of Control (LoC), following which a joint search operation was carried by police and army in Chatkadi area.
“During search operation one Umar Aziz son of Aziz-U- Rehman Kumar a resident of Chatkadi was apprehended. On his sustained questioning, Umar confessed about receiving a consignment of arms, ammunition and narcotics by him and his other associate. On Umar’s disclosure, a huge consignment of narcotics, arms and ammunition was recovered from Garangnard Chatkadi,” SSP added.
The recovery made in the area include five pistols, 10 pistol magazines, 77 pistol rounds, a pistol cleaning rod, one pistol user manual guide, fourhand grenades and 10 packets of narcotics weighing 9.450 Kgs.
“The other person who is at large will be brought to justice soon and besides him other arrests cannot be ruled out in this case,”he said.