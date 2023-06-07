Arms, ammunition recovered from hideout in Lolab

"The search did not yield any result despite thorough combing on June 6. However, the source was quite sure of the presence of hideout & arms, ammunition. Hence, additional columns of RR under the CO and Special Forces were inducted in early hours of 7th June. The area was again combed from Kowut Top astride Kangur Nala which resulted in busting of a hideout astride Kangur Nala," he said.

The recovery made from the hideout include UBGL Russian Made 1, UBGL Grenade 1, Chinese Grenades Type1 6, Chinese Hand Grenade 2, Magzine AK47 2, 7.62mm AK 47 Rounds 60, Bino 1, Pouch 1.

The SSP said that successful recovery has certainly averted a suspected misadventure by terrorists and their nefarious attempts to disturb the peace & tranquility in the area.

"A case under arms act has been registered and further investigation has been set into motion," Manhas added.