Arms, ammunition recovered from Ramban forests

MM PARVAIZ
Ramban, May 11: Police in Ramban recovered some arms and ammunition from a hideout in the forests of Sumbar area falling under Dharmakund police station jurisdiction in the early hours of Wednesday.
Police said that on Tuesday evening, information was received from reliable sources regarding the presence of arms and ammunition in the hideout in forests of Sumbar.
Acting on the information a special team led by SHO Police Station Dharmakand Inspector Sampal Gill, was constituted to trace out the hideout in Sumber forests.
They said after overnight searches in dense forests a hideout was discovered and arms and ammunition were recovered by the search teams.
While sharing details Deputy Superintendent of Police, Gool Nihar Ranjan said one telescope, one wireless set, two UBGL grenades, one UBGL tube, 179 rounds of bullets including rounds 132 AK-47, 21 rounds 7.65 mm, 14 rounds 303, 12 round Chinese pistols were recovered, he said, adding that the hideout has been destroyed.
The DSP said that a case has been registered in this regard at Dharamkund police station and investigation has been started.
The entire operation was carried out under the supervision of SP Rambeen Mohita Sharma.