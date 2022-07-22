Arms, ammunition recovered in Doda

Doda, July 22: Security forces on Friday busted a militant hideout in Gandoh area of Doda and recovered arms and explosive material in rusted condition.
In a statement issued by District Police Doda said, “On Friday after getting specific information through reliable sources, a police party headed by SHO Gandoh Vikram Singh and troops of 4 RR launched a joint search operation in forest area of Gandoh and during search an old hideout of militants in Khasodi Chansar forest falling the jurisdiction of Police Station Gandoh was busted.”