Arms, ammunition recovered in Handwara: Police

Kupwara, Mar 12: Arms and ammunition were recovered in Hangnikoot village that lies in police district Handwara, police said on Sunday.
An official said that following specific information, a search operation was carried out in Shalnar Hangnikoot on Saturday during which an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed.
He said that the recovered arms and ammunition include an AK 47 rifle with 2 magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, 8 UBGL boosters, 2 flamethrowers, 5 rocket shells and 3 rocket boosters.
A case under relevant sections of law in this regard has been registered at Police Station Vilgam and further investigation has been set into motion.