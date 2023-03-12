Arms, ammunition recovered in Handwara: Police

An official said that following specific information, a search operation was carried out in Shalnar Hangnikoot on Saturday during which an old dump of arms and ammunition was unearthed.

He said that the recovered arms and ammunition include an AK 47 rifle with 2 magazines and 75 rounds, 10 grenades, 26 UBGL grenades, 8 UBGL boosters, 2 flamethrowers, 5 rocket shells and 3 rocket boosters.