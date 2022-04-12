Arms and ammunition recovered from abandoned car in Anantnag: police

Srinagar, Apr 12: Police recovered arms and ammunition from a car the driver of which fled at a checkpoint established by the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night, officials said on Tuesday.
“A team of Anantnag police was on night domination near Mehmodabad Dooru. A vehicle coming from opposite direction stopped on seeing the police party. This raised suspicion and police team fired some rounds in air. However driver of the vehicle fled away from the spot taking advantage of the darkness,” news agency GNS quoted a police spokesperson saying.
Upon checking of the vehicle which the unknown person abandoned, the spokesperson said, a red colour bag was found.
From the bag one AK-56, short barrel, two AK magazines, 2 pistols, three pistol magazines, six hand grenade, 44 rounds of AK-47, 58 rounds of 9mm ammo and a sling was recovered, the spokesman said.
A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station Dooru Anantnag in this regard.
“Nakas have been laid and alert has been raised to look out for person who escaped".