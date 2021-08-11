Arms and ammunition recovered in north Kashmir's Gurez

Police said the cache was likely brought from across the Line of Control in the area for another party to infiltrate into the Indian side along with these weapons.

Police officials told Greater Kashmir that the recovery was made during a joint operation by Police and Army following inputs about an arms hideout in the said area.

In the ensuing search operation, 3 AK-47 rifles, 2 pistols, 18 grenades, more than 350 rounds of AK-47 along with 12 magazines and 200 pistol rounds were recovered, a police official said.

Sub-divisional Police Officer of the concerned area, Sheikh Adil confirmed the recovery to Greater Kashmir.

"This logically is an infiltration bid foiled also as the weapons may have been brought by parties, as has been the case in the past, across LoC and possibly dumped for another party to infiltrate along with these weapons, " he added.