Arms and ammunition recovered in north Kashmir's Karnah: police

Srinagar April 19: Police along with security forces on Tuesday claimed to have recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
As per a police spokesman, the arms and ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds and 5 grenades was recovered during a search operation at Hajam Mohallah in Tad Karnah.
A case has been registered and investigation started into the matter, police said.
"KupwaraPolice alongwith Army recovered huge cache of #arms & #ammunition including 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines, 54 pistol rounds & 5 grenades, during a search #operation at Hajam Mohallah, Tad #Karnah. Case registered. #Investigation in progress, " tweeted a police spokesman.