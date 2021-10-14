Arms and ammunition recovered in north Kashmir's Kupwara

As per a BSF spokesman, the recovery was made by the 172 Bn of BSF along with police following a tip off about the presence of arms and ammunition in the area.

"On the specific info of @BSF_Kashmir Troops of 172 Bn @BSF_India &A @JmuKmrPolice launched a joint search Ops in general area Dardssun forest, Kupwara & recovered 01 AK 47 Rifle with 790 Rds, 01 Silencer, 08 Detonator, 03 Chinese grenade, 03 Wireless set with antenna & 01 Compass," a BSF spokesman tweeted.