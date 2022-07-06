Army, ASHA Women’s Group distribute Eidi in Gurez villages

Srinagar: A team of eight women from ASHA Skill Development Centre run by the Army visited the border villages of Refugee 1 and Refugee 2 on the Line of Control in Gurez to distribute Eidi among the locals.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the women volunteers trekked for an hour through the difficult mountain trails along with Army personnel to distributed clothes made by them at the stitching centres and contributed by the personnel and families of the Army as Eidi to the locals of the villages to celebrate Eid-ul-Adha in its essence.
The statement said that they also distributed sweets among the children, and interacted and enquired about the well being of the locals by visiting them at their houses and exchanged warm wishes ahead of the Eid.
It said that these villages are located approximately 1 km ahead of the LoC and 8 km from the nearest road head at Kashpet.
The statement said that the locals inhabiting these villages were in a state of penury and face numerous hardships and challenges and were lacking basic facilities and amenities like electricity, drinking water, medical assistance and education.