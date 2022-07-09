Army carries out rescue operation at Baltal

Srinagar: The Army is carrying out a rescue operation for the Amarnath yatris injured in the cloudburst at Baltal.

A statement of the Army issued here said that the rescue team immediately rushed to the site after getting information about the casualties.

“An Infantry Battalion led by Colonel along with Quick Reaction Teams, an additional company of personnel from Sector RR and a team from Special Forces reached the Amarnath Cave along with specialised rescue equipment to undertake the rescue operation,” the Army statement said.

It said that through the night, Commander Sector RR and CO Infantry Battalion oversaw and coordinated rescue operations from the Amarnath Cave and Nilagrar.