Army celebrates International Yoga Day with enthusiasm in Kashmir

Srinagar, June 21: The 9th International Day of Yoga was celebrated with full enthusiasm and gusto in keeping with the spirit of Yoga Day 2023 theme “Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam” at various locations in Kashmir, with primary objective to promote Yoga as a holistic practice for mental and physical wellbeing, officials said today.
Aimed at spreading awareness about the benefits of Yoga, Indian Army organized yoga sessions for the troops deployed at far flung area under extreme weather condition and rugged terrain, said the PRO Defence, in a statement.
"Yoga was also conducted in BB Cantt & Dal Lake in Srinagar along with other prominent places like Navyug Tunnel, Kaman Setu and Haiderbaig."
Civil administration and local Kashmiri populace also joined hands with Indian Army to make the event a grand success.
The successful conduct of the event across the Kashmir Valley demonstrates resolve of local populace to embrace the peace and tranquility of the region and presented picture of ‘Naya Kashmir’ to the world.