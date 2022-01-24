Army celebrates National Girl Child Day

Srinagar, Jan 24: On the occasion of the National Girl Child Day, a lecture cum felicitation ceremony was conducted at the Log Hut cafe by the Army to foster woman empowerment in Kashmir.
A statement of the Army issued here said that a motivational lecture by a female Army officer highlighted the importance of woman empowerment, women health and upgradation of education and vocational training for the women folk of remote areas like Gurez. "Presently, there are two stitching centres and one computer centre which are being run for a total of 40 women as part of skill development initiatives undertaken by the Army in Dawar," the Army statement said.
It said that the girl child achievers of Gurez and the teachers of all the three centres were also felicitated during the event.