Army Chief General Manoj Pande visits forward areas of Ladakh to review operational preparedness

"General Manoj Pande, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited forward areas of Ladakh and was briefed on operational preparedness. Interacting with troops, the Army Chief complimented the soldiers for their unwavering commitment and exhorted them to continue working with the utmost professionalism and positive spirit," tweeted Indian Army.