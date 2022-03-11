Army chopper crashes in north Kashmir's Gurez

Srinagar, Mar 11:An army chopper crashed into Gujran nullah in Tulail area of Gurez in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Friday afternoon, reports said.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched.
Comments by the IAF over the fate of the pilot and the co-pilot were awaited even as reports said that both ejected safely from the copter before the crash.
SDM Gurez confirmed that the communication with the army chopper has been lost saying they are ascertaining the details.