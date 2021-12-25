Army, civil admin conduct Gram Sabha in Gurez

Srinagar, Dec 25: The Army and civil administration Saturday conducted a Gram Sabha at Dawar in Gurez on the occasion of ‘National Good Governance Day’.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the event was attended by over 70 persons including Sarpanchs, Panchs, public representatives, and officials of the civil administration and the Army.
It said that the locals were informed about various initiatives undertaken jointly by the administration and the Army this year for the development of tourism, infrastructure, self-employment, and improvement of quality of living in Gurez.
The statement said that an update on the progress of points discussed during the previous Gram Sabha meeting was elaborated and plans and initiatives for the development and progress of Gurez were discussed.
It said that a lecture on ‘Health Management and Preventive Care During Winters’ was delivered to the gathering by a team of doctors under the BMO and problems at the grass-root level and grievances of the locals were heard.
The statement said that decisions on certain critical issues were taken on the spot and other issues highlighted during the meeting were taken up through the civil administration and the Army.
It said that the meeting was a huge success as locals gave some innovative ideas for implementation in the future and brought to light issues at the grass-root level.
The statement said that swift and decisive actions were being undertaken.
It said that such proactive measures being adopted in Gurez had been instrumental in strengthening the bond between the Army, civil administration, and the people and had been the key to the quantum leap in development in Gurez this year.