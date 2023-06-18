Army collaborates to empower Baramulla youth through job placements

The initiative of the Chinar Club was started in 2016 through a collaboration between the Indian Army, ONGC CSR, and Research and Extension Association for Conservation Horticulture and Agroforestry (RECHA), an NGO, with the objective of empowering and supporting the youth in earning a livelihood. REACHA is a Voluntary Organisation registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

REACHA in collaboration with the Indian Army engages youth through skill development, sports, cultural activities, and other programmes. This has been achieved through Chinar 9 Jawan Club, Baramulla.