Army collaborates to empower Baramulla youth through job placements

Srinagar, June 18: In an endeavor to shape the lives of youth and provide a platform for talented individuals, Chinar 9 Jawan Club, jointly run by Reacha Foundation and ONGC CSR, has been making significant strides in empowering the youth of Baramulla.
The initiative of the Chinar Club was started in 2016 through a collaboration between the Indian Army, ONGC CSR, and Research and Extension Association for Conservation Horticulture and Agroforestry (RECHA), an NGO, with the objective of empowering and supporting the youth in earning a livelihood. REACHA is a Voluntary Organisation registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.
REACHA in collaboration with the Indian Army engages youth through skill development, sports, cultural activities, and other programmes. This has been achieved through Chinar 9 Jawan Club, Baramulla.
The Chinar Club offers training in various domains such as computers, retail, music, and more, enabling students to become self-reliant and financially independent.
Since its establishment in 2016, the Chinar Club at Dagger Division near District Police Line (DPL) Baramulla has transformed the lives of numerous individuals, driving job placements and showcasing the talent of young boys and girls across various sectors.
Since its establishment in 2016 in Baramulla, the Chinar Club has trained dozens of youth in the hospitality and retail sectors, while also honing the talents of aspiring singers and performers through various competitions. The Chinar Club’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, as it has received two prestigious awards since its inception in Baramulla.
The first award, bestowed upon the club in 2019, recognised its exceptional corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities. The second award, received in 2022, further highlighted the club’s commitment to impactful CSR initiatives.
Mohsin Khan, a young boy from the Dangiwacha area of Baramulla district, joined the club to refine his singing skills. After receiving comprehensive training, he emerged victorious in the renowned reality show “Kashmir Got Talent” held during the 2021-2022 season, securing a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Similarly, Zeeshan, a graduate from Government Degree College (GDC) Baramulla, sought training in the retail sector and later he secured a job placement at Trends Mall in Srinagar.”I was passionate about marketing, and joining the Chinar Club helped me develop essential customer-handling skills. The training completely transformed my behavior,” Zeeshan said.
In addition to the significant job placements achieved, several young boys and girls trained at the Chinar Club have taken the initiative and established their own small units at home, ensuring a sustainable livelihood for themselves. Moreover, the Chinar Club has also created employment opportunities for educated youth, with over half a dozen individuals being employed at the center itself to train and mentor young boys and girls across different sectors.
A functionary at the Chinar Club said there was initially a lukewarm response from students but the enthusiasm grew after several batches completed their training and achieved success.”The students themselves raised awareness among their peers and encouraged them to enroll at the club,” he said.