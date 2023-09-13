Army Colonel, Major, DSP of J&K Police killed in Anantnag gunfight

Taking to their official handle on social media platform 'X', the Jammu and Kashmir Police posted, "An encounter has started in Kokernag area of Anantnag. Officers from the Army and JKP (Jammu and Kashmir Police) were injured. Details shall follow."

Meanwhile, two terrorists were killed by security forces during an encounter that began in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri on Tuesday.

Security forces have recovered a large quantity of warlike stores, including medicines, with Pakistan markings during a search amid the encounter that continued on Wednesday evening according to officials.

The Defence PRO, Lt Col Suneel Bartwal said that Indian army and Jammu and Kashmir police tracked the movement of two terrorists since September 7.

"Troops cordoned the terrorists and heavy firefight ensued on September 12 wherein one terrorist was killed on the same night. Despite bad weather and hostile terrain, the second terrorist was pursued and neutralized on the morning of September 13 after heavy firing throughout the night," the PRO statement added.

"Large quantity of warlike stores have been recovered, including Pakistan marking medicines. One soldier of 63 RR has made the supreme sacrifice and three soldiers have been injured, along with an SPO. An Army dog has also laid down her life," the statement added.

"Second terrorist has been gunned down in the ongoing encounter in Narla area of Rajouri," Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu said. (With inputs from ANI)