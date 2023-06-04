Army Commander northern command, regional president AWWA visit Kunan Poshpora

Kupwara, June 4:The Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, the Army Commander of Northern Command (NC), along with Sunita Dwivedi, Regional President of the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), paid a visit to the picturesque village of Kunan Poshpora on Sunday.
The purpose of their visit was to interact with the local residents and witness firsthand the remarkable progress the village has achieved in recent years.
The northern command of the Army tweeted that Kunan Poshpora has transformed into an example of entrepreneurship and self-reliance.
"Over few years, the village has become an epitome of entrepreneurship & self-reliance as also recognized as a 'Smart Village' thereby leading the way as an inspiration for others to emulate," the northern command tweeted.