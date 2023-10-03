Army commander reviews operational preparedness in Machhil sector

Srinagar, Oct 3: Chinar Corps Commander on Tuesday visited Machhil sector of Kupwara to review counter Infiltration grid and operational preparedness in the area, officials said.
"ChinarCorps Cdr visited frontline unit along the #LoC in Machhal, #Kupwara to review the Counter Infiltration Grid and Operational Preparedness," Chinar Corps Spokesperson said on X.
Army Commander also complimented the forces for successful conduct of operation Gucchinar at Machhal on 29-30 September in which two infiltrating terrorists were killed & large quantity of war-like stores was recovered, he added.