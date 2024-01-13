Army Commander visits forward posts in Machil

Srinagar, Jan 13: Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi Saturday visited the Machil sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district and held a security meeting at Awantipora-based Victor Force.

Complimenting troops for their commendable job, he directed them to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region.

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi also reviewed the counter-infiltration grid.

“In the relentless pursuit of operational excellence and to review the counter-infiltration grid, #LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC accompanied by #ChinarCorps Cdr and GOC #VajrDivision visited forward battalions in #Machhal sector. The Army Commander interacted with the troops and personnel of Rashtriya Rifles, @JmuKmrPolice, BSF and BRO and commended them for their persistent vigilance and compelling contribution to maintaining lasting peace in the region. #NationFirst #PeaceThroughStrength@ChinarcorpsIA@PRODefSrinagar@OfficeOfLGJandK @adgpi @DefenceMinIndia@BSF_India@KashmirPolice,” Northern Command of the Indian Army posted on microblogging site X about his Machil visit.

In another post on X, the Army said that Lt Gen Dwivedi complimented the Army, Police, and intelligence agencies for counter-terrorism efforts and solider-citizen connect.

Lt Gen Dwivedi also conducted a joint security review at the Victor Force Headquarters.

“LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited Headquarters Victor Force for a comprehensive Joint Security Review. The Army Commander complimented officers from the Victor Force, Kilo Force, Dagger Division, Vajra Division, #CRPF, @JmuKmrPolice, and other intelligence agencies for seamless synergy in operations, joint combat readiness, counter-terrorism grid and soldier-citizen connect. He directed them to remain steadfast towards maintaining peace and tranquillity in the region. #SecurityReview#PeaceAndTranquility@ChinarcorpsIA@PRODefSrinagar @OfficeOfLGJandK@crpfindia@adgpi@DefenceMinIndia@PIBHomeAffairs,” the Army posted on X with pictures.