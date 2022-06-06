Army conducts mega cleanliness, plantation drive in Gurez

Gurez: As part of the ongoing Jashn-e-Gurez festival being organised from June 1 to June 20 by the Army in collaboration with the District Administration and J&K Tourism Department, a mega cleanliness and plantation drive was organised today on the occasion of World Environment Week which is being observed all across the Gurez valley.
According to a press note, the cleanliness drive was flagged off from the Dawar Market by SDM and Range Officer of Gurez and witnessed participation of more than 200 locals including officials of the Army, District Administration, Forest Department, Tourists, Hoteliers Association and students from different schools and youth.
The rally culminated at the Dak Bungalow where saplings were distributed to the school children and some saplings were planted in situ by the dignitaries.
The participants and the youth raised slogans-“ Gurez Saj Raha Hai, Jashn-e-Gurez Ke Liye,” and “Go Green, go Gurez.”
The main aim of the drive was to spread awareness and to make Gurez a plastic free zone. The participants were also educated about waste management and actions for conservation of nature.
The event gave a strong message to the world that despite being a remote valley facing multiple challenges, hardships and lack of proper infrastructure, locals of Gurez are united in conserving and developing this beautiful valley into a thriving ecotourism destination.
The participants also invited tourists to visit the pristine Gurez valley and take part in the Mega Event “Jashn-e-Gurez” being celebrated on June 14 and 15 in Gurez.