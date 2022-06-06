Army conducts mega cleanliness, plantation drive in Gurez

The participants and the youth raised slogans-“ Gurez Saj Raha Hai, Jashn-e-Gurez Ke Liye,” and “Go Green, go Gurez.”

The main aim of the drive was to spread awareness and to make Gurez a plastic free zone. The participants were also educated about waste management and actions for conservation of nature.

The event gave a strong message to the world that despite being a remote valley facing multiple challenges, hardships and lack of proper infrastructure, locals of Gurez are united in conserving and developing this beautiful valley into a thriving ecotourism destination.

The participants also invited tourists to visit the pristine Gurez valley and take part in the Mega Event “Jashn-e-Gurez” being celebrated on June 14 and 15 in Gurez.