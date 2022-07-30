Army constructs 170 feet bridge in Machail

Srinagar: The Army constructed a 170 Feet bailey bridge to restore the Machail Mata yatra. The existing bridge enroute Machail Mata Yatra was washed away at Kundail village due to flash floods which interrupted the Machail Mata yatra.
The civil administration requested the army for necessary assistance, thereafter the army immediately swung into action and transferred almost 40 vehicle loads of stores over 400 km to the work site ,utilising multiple vehicles for store shifting due to road restrictions.
The army engineers worked day and night to construct a 170 feet double single bailey bridge on the gap during inclement weather and terrain.
The task was especially challenging due to restricted back space available and manual carriage of stores to site.
The timely completion of the bridge helped in restoration of the yatra to its original status and enabled cutting down the walking time by almost 15 km.