Army constructs 170 feet bridge in Machail

Srinagar: The Army constructed a 170 Feet bailey bridge to restore the Machail Mata yatra. The existing bridge enroute Machail Mata Yatra was washed away at Kundail village due to flash floods which interrupted the Machail Mata yatra.

The civil administration requested the army for necessary assistance, thereafter the army immediately swung into action and transferred almost 40 vehicle loads of stores over 400 km to the work site ,utilising multiple vehicles for store shifting due to road restrictions.