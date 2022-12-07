Army declares results of Agniveers for J&K, Ladakh

The Common Entrance Examination (CEE) for approximately 3000 aspirants for Agniveer General Duty, Agniveer Technical, Agniveer Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Agniveer Tradesmen categories from districts of Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Pulwama, Badgam, Kupwara, Shopian, Ganderbal, Bandipora and Kulgam from UT of J&K and districts of Kargil and Leh from UT of Ladakh for physically qualified and medical fit candidates of recruitment rally held at Haiderbeig, Pattan from 17 Sep to 30 Sep was conducted on 13 November at Army Public School, Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar.