Army dedicates LED display screen to Keran village

Srinagar, Oct 16: An LED display screen with an installation cost of nearly Rs 21 lakh was inaugurated and dedicated to the Keran village by Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar Corps Commander.
The execution of the project has been possible due the untiring zeal of the Gaurav Pradhan Foundation in their quest of touching the lives of every Indian.
The LED display screen has been established adjacent to the existing 72 ft high monumental National Flag Site complex along the Line of Control at Keran village with an aim to further the saga of glory and development of India in the year of Amritkal-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
It will enhance the connection of the locals of the Keran sector with the rest of the nation by projecting and spreading the triumph of unity, development and glory of India in recent times.
This project has a distinct value as it will also be used as an effective tool for showcasing the achievements of India to the people of Neelam Valley in POJK since the massive LED screen is clearly visible from across the Line of Control.
Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, Chinar Corps Commander addressed the attendees during which he showcased the newly inaugurated LED display screen as a symbol of vibrant patriotism and unflinching bond between the people of J&K and Army.