Army dedicates LED display screen to Keran village

The execution of the project has been possible due the untiring zeal of the Gaurav Pradhan Foundation in their quest of touching the lives of every Indian.

The LED display screen has been established adjacent to the existing 72 ft high monumental National Flag Site complex along the Line of Control at Keran village with an aim to further the saga of glory and development of India in the year of Amritkal-Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

It will enhance the connection of the locals of the Keran sector with the rest of the nation by projecting and spreading the triumph of unity, development and glory of India in recent times.