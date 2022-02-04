Kashmir
Army displays military equipment for students
Srinagar, Feb 4: Army organised a display of military weapons and equipment along with career counseling stalls at High Grounds in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
A statement of the Army issued here said that showcasing various opportunities in civil arena and stalls for youth, the event focused on encouraging them to join armed forces. It said the event was attended by a large number of students from various schools and youth.“The mannequin donning the New Digital Pattern Combat Dress stole the attention of the students,” the statement said.