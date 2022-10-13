Army dog 'Zoom' injured in Kokernag dies at military hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 13: The Indian Army’s assault dog named Zoom that was injured during an encounter in Anantnag district on Monday died during treatment at Military Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, Army said.
An official said that the dog that was under treatment at veterinary hospital died around 12 noon today.
"Our Army dog Zoom that was under treatment at 54 AFVH has died around 12 noon. Apparently it was improving and responding well and looked fine till around 1145 when it suddenly started gasping and soon collapsed, " an Army spokesman said.
Zoom was operated upon as it had gunshot wounds on the face and rear right leg, news agency KNO reported.
Zoom, the official said, was tasked with clearing the house where terrorists were hiding during an encounter in Kokernag area of Anantnag district on October 10.
“The dog went inside the house and attacked the terrorists. During the operation it was shot twice, resulting in critical injuries.”
Zoom, a Melanois or Belgian Shepherd was born in September 2020 and joined the Army’s 28 Army Dog Unit (ADU), having a service of 8 months.