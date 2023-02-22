Army establishes flag post at GHSS school Humhama

Srinagar, Feb 22: Chinar Corps established a flag post at Government Higher Senior Secondary School, Humhama.
This is the third flag post establishment event under this initiative.
This is a part of the initiative by Chinar Corps, wherein construction of national flag posts in ten government schools in far flung areas of Budgam District is planned. The construction of the flag post was received with enthusiasm by students and teachers of the school.
A small event was also organised where Principal Hameeda Bano of the school appreciated the Education department and Indian Army for creating atmosphere of positivism and integrating young children into national mainstream.