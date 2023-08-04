Army establishes helpline centre at Bararipura, Uri

Baramulla, Aug 4: The Army on Friday established a helpline centre at Bararipura area in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
An Army spokesperson in a statement issued here said that the area was close to the Line of Control (LoC) and the helpline centre was established with the aim to provide basic medical coverage to the people of this area.
"It will help in addressing the problem of the rural areas and also uplift the living conditions of the local populace. The helpline centre will address the challenges faced by the locals," the statement said.
It said that Amir Begum 82, the oldest woman of Bararipura and Mahmooda Begum inaugurated the Army Helpline centre.
The statement said that SHO Bijhama Inspector Irfan, Gulam Hasan, a representative of PHC Bhijama and 30 families of various villages were also present at the occasion.
It said that the people expressed their delight at the establishment of the Army helpline centre and said that this conveyed a powerful message of unity, peace, and harmony.
The statement said that the locals of the area informed the Army that they had to travel long distances for basic medical support and were devoid of any ambulance services.
It said that to bridge this gap, the Army decided to establish a centre to provide basic medical cover with an ambulance facility and help to mitigate the challenges faced by the local population in the area and provide a helping hand to the people in need.
The helpline centre at Bararipura, Uri has a provision of MI Room with an ambulance and a problem redressal centre, which is manned 24x7.
"This gives the local populace the provision of availing medical facilities without having to travel far and avail the ambulance facilities without any delay," the statement said.
It said that the Army helpline centre would provide aid to more than 10,000 people in and around Bararipura.
"Since its inception and during the run up to the inauguration, the Army Helpline centre provided medical facilities to over 200 people," the statement said.