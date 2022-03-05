Army evacuates 60-year-old injured Gurez resident

Srinagar, Mar 5: The Army evacuated a 60-year-old injured resident of Gurez on Saturday.
A statement of the Army issued here said that Army carried out a medical evacuation from PuranaTulail village on the Line of Control in Gurez when Sultan Wani, 60, sustained grievous injuries when he slipped and fell due to accumulated snow.
The statement said that an Army team provided first aid to Wani and took him on a stretcher for 10 kilometers in knee-deep snow until they reached Barnoi wherefrom they sent him in a civil vehicle to Dawar where he was attended to by an Army doctor following which he was sent to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Dawar.