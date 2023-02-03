Army evacuates sick woman from snowbound village to health centre in Uri

Baramulla, Feb 3: The army soldiers evacuated a critically ill woman from the snowbound village of Tillawari in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday and shifted her to a nearby health facility after receiving a distress call from the family members.
An army official said that soon after receiving the call from the family, a team of Chinar warriors were dispatched to the area who in a short time reached to the spot and evacuated the sick woman to a nearby health facility where she was provided immediate health care.
“Following a distress call that a critically ill woman is in dire need of medical care, the Chinar Warriors sprang into action and quickly made their way to Tilawari village. The team members after assessing the health condition of the woman decided to shift her to the Primary Health Centre Uri where she was provided with necessary medical help,” an official said.
He said despite bad weather conditions and challenges posed by the rugged terrain the Chinar warriors succeeded in their mission and saved the life of the sick woman.