Army familiarises NCC cadets with India’s last post in Uri

The visit was organised by the Army as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ with a purpose to familiarise the NCC cadets with the significance and importance of Kaman Post, also known as Kaman Aman Setu, which is India's last post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.

An official told Greater Kashmir that the visit aimed to educate the cadets about the historical background of the post and promote it as a tourist destination.