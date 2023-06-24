Army familiarises NCC cadets with India’s last post in Uri

Srinagar, June 24: Around 200 cadets of the National Cadets and Corps (NCC) including 100 boys and 100 girls from 17 different directorates of NCC visited Kaman Post in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
The visit was organised by the Army as part of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ with a purpose to familiarise the NCC cadets with the significance and importance of Kaman Post, also known as Kaman Aman Setu, which is India's last post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Uri sector of Baramulla district.
An official told Greater Kashmir that the visit aimed to educate the cadets about the historical background of the post and promote it as a tourist destination.
The visit of NCC cadets to Kaman Post marked the fourth visit for these cadets who had earlier explored various tourist spots like Sonamarg, Gulmarg, and Srinagar.
On Saturday, their itinerary brought them to Kaman Post in Uri where they had the opportunity to learn about its historical significance and the events that transpired between India and Pakistan in 1947.
“To prepare the cadets for their visit, a day before their trip, they were provided with a detailed briefing about the Kaman Post through a PowerPoint presentation in Srinagar," an Army official said.
He said that the presentation covered the history and significance of Kaman Post as well as the Indo-Pak War.
“This background information helped the cadets better understand the context before their firsthand experience at the post,” the official said.
Visiting Kaman Post in Uri allowed the cadets to witness the LoC and gain a firsthand perspective on the prevailing peace, progress, and development in remote areas.
As already reported by Greater Kashmir, the Indian Army, recognising the post's potential as a tourist destination, has already opened it to the public, encouraging visitors to explore its historical and strategic significance.
“The primary objective of taking the NCC cadets to Kaman Post was to foster national integration among the participating cadets attending the ongoing ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ special national integration camp in Srinagar,” he said.
He said that the interaction of these NCC cadets with local youth and exposure to border areas of Kashmir aimed to deepen their understanding of different cultures and promote unity.
“A student ideas exchange programme was conducted on June 23, 2023, in collaboration with Director Colleges Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.
Around 45 NCC cadets from various states and Union Territories (UTs) of India visited Amar Singh College, Government College for Women M A Road, and Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial College Bemina.
“Through cultural presentations and discussions, the cadets had the opportunity to exchange ideas and learn from their Kashmiri counterparts,” he said.
He said that the interaction programme allowed for effective communication, breaking stereotypes, and fostering an appreciation for the rich cultural diversity of the country.
“Such initiatives play a vital role in nurturing a spirit of national integration among the youth from different states and regions,” the official said.
He said that by visiting Kaman Post in Uri and engaging in meaningful exchanges with the local youth, these NCC cadets gained a deeper understanding of India’s history, culture, and the significance of preserving national unity.