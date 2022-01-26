Army felicitates wife of Ashok Chakra awardee

Srinagar, Jan 26: A felicitation ceremony was organised by NCC on the occassion of Republic Day at Army Goodwill School, Wuzur in Kulgam in which Mahajabeena, wife of Lance NaikNazir Ahmad Wani who was posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra was felicitated.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the felicitation ceremony commenced with laying of wreath on the bust of Lance NaikWani, by two nominated Cadets, the NoK, CO 9 RR and the officiating Group Commander of the NCC Group Srinagar.
It said that a memento received from DGNCC was presented to NoK by the Officiating Group Commander on behalf of Prime Minister NarendraModi.
The statement said that the event was attended by Army officers, ANOs, JCOs, NCOs, NCC cadets and civilians of the area.