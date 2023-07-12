Army Goodwill schools in Kupwara register inspiring results in exams
Kupwara, July 12: Army Goodwill schools in Kupwara have maintained their legacy to produce high pass percentage in 10th class results. They have once again come up with outstanding results this year thus strengthening their roots and gaining the trust of people further.
Goodwill school Krusan, Kupwara has come up with 100% result in the 10th class result. Two students namely Mir Insha Ashraf and Suhaib Jabbar Lone have secured 490 marks each thereby figuring among first ten toppers across Kashmir valley. Fifty eight students had appeared in the examination, of which all passed the exam with inspiring results.
Ashutosh Army Goodwill school Budkoot, Handwara has again produced 100% results like every year. A total of 39 students had appeared in the examination and all qualified with overwhelming result. Sadiya of Machipora, Handwara secured 481 marks thereby topping her school.
From AGS Nowgam, Handwara 15 students appeared in the examination, however 2 students got reappear in one subject while 13 passed the exam successfully. Muneeb Ramzan of Lach Mawer with 479 marks remained topper at AGS Nowgam. AGS Chandigam, Lolab produced 100% results with 55 distinctions. All 85 students cleared the exam while Tabasum Ashiq of Lolab topped the school with 485 marks.
AGS Mazbugh, Sopore has also produced outstanding results. Umaid Rashid secured 487 marks while all 30 students who appeared in the examination qualified it successfully.
The parents of the students while talking to Greater Kashmir expressed their satisfaction over the facilities and the academic standards maintained by Army Goodwill schools.