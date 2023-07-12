Army Goodwill schools in Kupwara register inspiring results in exams

Goodwill school Krusan, Kupwara has come up with 100% result in the 10th class result. Two students namely Mir Insha Ashraf and Suhaib Jabbar Lone have secured 490 marks each thereby figuring among first ten toppers across Kashmir valley. Fifty eight students had appeared in the examination, of which all passed the exam with inspiring results.

Ashutosh Army Goodwill school Budkoot, Handwara has again produced 100% results like every year. A total of 39 students had appeared in the examination and all qualified with overwhelming result. Sadiya of Machipora, Handwara secured 481 marks thereby topping her school.