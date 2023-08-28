Army holds cultural event at LoC in Uri

The extraordinary event was organised to express gratitude to the local community and exemplify the theme, "Jawan Aur Awam – Saath Saath". The event signifies a remarkable milestone in the Army's ongoing efforts to strengthen the relationship between the military and civilian communities while unleashing the untapped tourism potential of border regions. The event also provided a platform for local artists to showcase their talent.

The event which was organised close to the LoC attracted a massive crowd of 15,000 attendees including locals and visitors from afar. Enthusiastic performers and spectators came together to celebrate the indomitable spirit of India and to pay tribute to the brave soldiers guarding the borders.