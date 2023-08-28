Army holds cultural event at LoC in Uri
Baramulla, Aug 28: The Rustam Battalion, under the umbrella of the Pir Panjal Brigade within the Dagger Division, hosted its inaugural cultural festival-Jashn-E-Rustam- near the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri.
The extraordinary event was organised to express gratitude to the local community and exemplify the theme, "Jawan Aur Awam – Saath Saath". The event signifies a remarkable milestone in the Army's ongoing efforts to strengthen the relationship between the military and civilian communities while unleashing the untapped tourism potential of border regions. The event also provided a platform for local artists to showcase their talent.
The event which was organised close to the LoC attracted a massive crowd of 15,000 attendees including locals and visitors from afar. Enthusiastic performers and spectators came together to celebrate the indomitable spirit of India and to pay tribute to the brave soldiers guarding the borders.
The festival achieved massive success as people from various parts of Kashmir converged upon these scenic mountains to participate in the festivities. The event featured outstanding performances by renowned artists such as Tariq Pardesi, Masarat Naaz, Yemerzal Cultural Group, Kohinoor Band Baramulla, Raja Bilal, Shahi Mumtaz, Team 360 (Uri), Safri Farooq, the versatile band Aijaz Bhat, AGS Boniyar, and several schools.
This event was a collaborative effort with All India Radio (AIR), Srinagar, and received valuable support from the local community. Under the theme "Say No to Drugs," the Army also took the opportunity to raise awareness among the local population about the dangers of substance abuse.
The local residents lauded the Army for organising such a festival and expressed their desire to see more of such events in the future. The Army extended its heartfelt thanks to all attendees and supporters, signifying that "together, we have shown that our bonds are unbreakable and our nation's spirit is unyielding." This festival not only celebrated the unity between the military and civilians but also shone a spotlight on the rich cultural diversity and tourism potential of the border regions.