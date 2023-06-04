Army holds lecture on health for Uri students

Baramulla, June 4: Army on Saturday organised a special lecture at the Government Higher Secondary Institute, Sultan Daki to promote health awareness among students.
The event, saw an enthusiastic turnout of 60 female students from the school, a press release said. The informative session commenced with Lt Col Kulwinder Kaur engaging in a casual interaction with the students, creating a comfortable and interactive environment. Following this, Captain Bhagyashree, a medical officer of the Indian Army, took the stage to deliver a lecture on various health and hygiene topics.
Later, a mental health counselor from CMIR Baramulla Arifa and a mental health counselor from GMC Asma Nasir also spoke about the health and hygiene.