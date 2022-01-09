Army holds medical camp in Gurez

Srinagar: A joint medical screening camp was conducted at Tamam village by a team of doctors from the Army and Sub Divisional Hospital (SDH) Dawar, Gurez on Sunday.
A statement of the Army issued here said that the initiative was a huge relief for the villagers who otherwise have to walk 4 km through avalanche-prone areas to reach the hospital.
It said that the camp was aimed at screening and identifying their ailments and providing them with free consultancy and medicines at their doorsteps during the harsh winters.
The statement said that 57 locals were screened for blood pressure, sugar, non-communicable diseases, and other ailments apart from a free dental check-up by the dentist of the Army.
“Free medicines were also provided by the Army and SDH Dawar. The villagers were also educated on preventive care to be adopted for winters and precautions to be adopted against the rising cases of Omicron variant in Kashmir,” the Army statement said.
It said that these initiatives had not only helped in mitigating the hardships of the villagers but also given an assurance to them that the Army and civil administration were working hand-in-hand for the progress and development of Gurez.